SEOUL – At least 120 people were killed and 100 injured in a stampede after a crowd poured into a central district of the South Korean capital Seoul for halloween festivities on Saturday night, a fire official said.
The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. A large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the halloween events, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said.
