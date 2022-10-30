  • A person, believed to have suffered cardiac arrest, is transported in a stretcher in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    A person, believed to have suffered cardiac arrest, is transported in a stretcher in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

SEOUL – At least 120 people were killed and 100 injured in a stampede after a crowd poured into a central district of the South Korean capital Seoul for halloween festivities on Saturday night, a fire official said.

The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. A large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the halloween events, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said.

