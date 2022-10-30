  • A sense of traditional gender stereotypes of femininity and masculinity grows in Japanese children as early as between 4 and 7 years old, a study has found. | KYODO
Kyoto – A study by Japanese universities found that children associate the traits of kindness and intelligence with traditional gender stereotypes of femininity and masculinity as early as between 4 and 7 years old.

The findings, published early this month in the journal Scientific Reports, looked at 565 Japanese boys and girls and discovered that girls start believing when they are age 4 that they are nicer than boys, while more boys believe they are comparatively smarter by the time they turn 7.

