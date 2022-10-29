  • Ground Self-Defense Force amphibious assault vehicles take part in a live-fire exercise in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, in May. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Japan will set up a new joint command to manage operations of its land, sea and air Self-Defense Forces, aiming to establish it in 2024, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

The joint command will be tasked with coordinating strategies with an eye on boosting Japan’s defense cooperation with the U.S. military, Nikkei reported.

