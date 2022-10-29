Japan will set up a new joint command to manage operations of its land, sea and air Self-Defense Forces, aiming to establish it in 2024, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.
The joint command will be tasked with coordinating strategies with an eye on boosting Japan’s defense cooperation with the U.S. military, Nikkei reported.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.