  • Air Self-Defense Force F-15 and F-2 fighters hold a joint military drill with U.S. Marine Corps F-35B fighters off Kyushu on Oct. 4. | DEFENSE MINISTRY JOINT STAFF OFFICE / VIA REUTERS
    Air Self-Defense Force F-15 and F-2 fighters hold a joint military drill with U.S. Marine Corps F-35B fighters off Kyushu on Oct. 4. | DEFENSE MINISTRY JOINT STAFF OFFICE / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Between China’s 20th Communist Party Congress, that began Sunday, and the next one in 2027, Japan will undertake its biggest arms buildup since World War II in a race to deter Beijing from war in East Asia, according to Japanese government officials and security analysts.

Japan identified China as its chief adversary in its 2019 defense white paper, worried that Beijing’s flouting of international norms, pressure on Taiwan and rapid military modernization posed a serious security threat. That anxiety has intensified since Russia invaded Ukraine, weakening Japanese public opposition to rearming, security experts say.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW