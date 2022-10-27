  • Experts estimate that human-caused greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut in half by the end of the decade, and to be eliminated by the middle of the century, in order to keep warming below 2 degrees by 2100. | REUTERS
Government plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions aren’t enough to avoid catastrophic global warming, with the planet on track to heat up between 2.1 and 2.9 degrees Celsius by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times, according to a new report from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Despite some progress in the last year, governments need to do more by 2030 to ensure that the global temperature increase is below 2 degrees and ideally closer to 1.5 degrees — the goal set in the Paris Agreement reached in 2015. The UNFCCC reached its conclusions by analyzing all national climate plans, also known as nationally-determined contributions or NDCs, submitted since 2015.

