  • Lawyers hold a news conference in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, on Wednesday after the Matsue branch of Hiroshima High Court ruled that the July Upper House election was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparities. | KYODO
Matsue, Shimane Pref. – The Matsue branch of the Hiroshima High Court ruled on Wednesday that Japan's House of Councilors election in July was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparities, delivering the second such ruling on the poll.

Presiding Judge Yoshiki Matsutani at the Matsue high court branch rejected the demand of plaintiffs that the election's results be nullified.

