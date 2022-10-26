Matsue, Shimane Pref. – The Matsue branch of the Hiroshima High Court ruled on Wednesday that Japan's House of Councilors election in July was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparities, delivering the second such ruling on the poll.
Presiding Judge Yoshiki Matsutani at the Matsue high court branch rejected the demand of plaintiffs that the election's results be nullified.
