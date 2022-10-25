  • An expert panel at the Cultural Affairs Agency holds its first meeting on Tuesday to discuss guidelines for its probe into the Unification Church. | KYODO
The government on Tuesday began discussing guidelines for its probe of the Unification Church, moving a step closer to questioning the controversial religious group with an eye on possibly requesting a court order to deprive it of tax benefits as a religious corporation.

The discussions came after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week instructed an investigation be launched into the church based on the “right to question” under the Religious Corporations Law in response to pressure from the public to address ties between members of his ruling party and the church, often labeled as a cult.

