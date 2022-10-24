  • Prototypes of Toyota Motor's crossover electric vehicles at the company's showroom in Tokyo in December 2021 | BLOOMBERG
Toyota is considering a reboot of its electric vehicle strategy to better compete in a booming market it has been slow to enter, and has halted some work on existing EV projects, four people with knowledge of the still-developing plans said.

The proposals under review, if adopted, would amount to a dramatic shift for Toyota and rewrite the $38 billion EV rollout plan the automaker announced last year to better compete with the likes of Tesla.

