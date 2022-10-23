Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, contenders to be the next U.K. prime minister, held face-to-face talks Saturday to discuss the Conservative leadership contest, according to people familiar with the discussions, seeking a deal that would eliminate the need to take a potentially divisive runoff vote between them to party members.

The former prime minister and ex-chancellor spoke as some Tory MPs called on them to put aside their differences and thrash out a deal that would see one of them take over as prime minister and the other serve in a senior Cabinet position, the people said, declining to be identified because the matter is private.