Japan has only about 60% of missile stockpiles deemed sufficient to intercept enemies’ ballistic missiles, the Defense Ministry has said, in a call for urgent replenishment amid military threats from North Korea and China.
In a rare move for the ministry, an official revealed the estimated ammunition sufficiency rate to reporters Friday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to update the government’s long-term security and diplomacy policy guideline by the end of this year and to secure a larger defense budget to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities.
