  • A Self-Defense Forces soldier takes part in a drill involving a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile unit at the U.S. Air Force's Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo, in August 2017. | REUTERS
Japan has only about 60% of missile stockpiles deemed sufficient to intercept enemies’ ballistic missiles, the Defense Ministry has said, in a call for urgent replenishment amid military threats from North Korea and China.

In a rare move for the ministry, an official revealed the estimated ammunition sufficiency rate to reporters Friday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to update the government’s long-term security and diplomacy policy guideline by the end of this year and to secure a larger defense budget to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities.

