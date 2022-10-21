  • Voters prepare to cast their ballots in the Upper House election at a polling station in Tokyo in July. | REUTERS
    Voters prepare to cast their ballots in the Upper House election at a polling station in Tokyo in July. | REUTERS

The Cabinet on Friday approved a bill to bring about the country’s largest ever change to the distribution and boundaries of Lower House single-seat districts to rectify a vote-value disparity that the Supreme Court says has generated a “state of unconstitutionality” in national elections.

The revision to the Public Offices Election Act would include adding 10 single-seat districts to five prefectures, while cutting one each from 10 prefectures, with an eye to narrowing the vote disparity below the twofold level between densely and sparsely populated districts.

