    A drug store in Tokyo on Friday. The rising cost of living crisis has come at one of the most challenging times for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. | REUTERS

Japan is considering spending just over ¥20 trillion ($133 billion) on a new economic package aimed at helping households cope with accelerating inflation and rejuvenating the pandemic-hit tourism sector, sources familiar with the plan said Friday.

The country’s demand remains weak even as the economy has emerged out of the initial COVID-19 fallout, and the slightly north of ¥20 trillion in government spending, to be finalized this month, is designed to boost it.

