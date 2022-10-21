Japan is considering spending just over ¥20 trillion ($133 billion) on a new economic package aimed at helping households cope with accelerating inflation and rejuvenating the pandemic-hit tourism sector, sources familiar with the plan said Friday.
The country’s demand remains weak even as the economy has emerged out of the initial COVID-19 fallout, and the slightly north of ¥20 trillion in government spending, to be finalized this month, is designed to boost it.
