  • Diet affairs chiefs from the ruling and opposition parties meet on Wednesday in Tokyo. | KYODO
    Diet affairs chiefs from the ruling and opposition parties meet on Wednesday in Tokyo. | KYODO
  • SHARE

The ruling and opposition parties agreed Wednesday to create a joint panel to discuss legislative measures aimed at helping victims of “spiritual sales” from some religious groups and imposing restrictions on donations amid criticism involving the Unification Church.

The agreement was made between the Liberal Democratic Party and two opposition parties: the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai. Komeito, the LDP’s junior coalition partner, will also join the discussions.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW