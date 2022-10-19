The ruling and opposition parties agreed Wednesday to create a joint panel to discuss legislative measures aimed at helping victims of “spiritual sales” from some religious groups and imposing restrictions on donations amid criticism involving the Unification Church.
The agreement was made between the Liberal Democratic Party and two opposition parties: the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai. Komeito, the LDP’s junior coalition partner, will also join the discussions.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.