  • Toshiba's preferred bidder is offering to pay less than the widely regarded threshold of ¥6,000 a share, sources say. | REUTERS
    Toshiba's preferred bidder is offering to pay less than the widely regarded threshold of ¥6,000 a share, sources say. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba has offered to pay less than the widely regarded threshold of ¥6,000 a share, two sources said, indicating the premium for the Japanese conglomerate may not be as rich as investors had hoped.

A consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) was granted preferred bidder status by Toshiba in a second round of bidding on Oct. 7, though the conglomerate is still open to proposals from others, people familiar with the matter have said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW