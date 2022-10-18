The preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba has offered to pay less than the widely regarded threshold of ¥6,000 a share, two sources said, indicating the premium for the Japanese conglomerate may not be as rich as investors had hoped.
A consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) was granted preferred bidder status by Toshiba in a second round of bidding on Oct. 7, though the conglomerate is still open to proposals from others, people familiar with the matter have said.
