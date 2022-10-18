With cross-strait tensions running high, China’s People’s Liberation Army conducting unprecedented drills around Taiwan and leader Xi Jinping using a rare Communist Party congress this week to reiterate Beijing’s commitment to “reunification” with the self-ruled island, you may think China is getting ready to invade Taiwan soon.
Xi has reportedly ordered the PLA to be capable of taking the island by force by 2027 and warned in a speech at Sunday’s congress that China will never renounce the use of force in resolving “the Taiwan question” — a pledge that was met with thunderous applause.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.