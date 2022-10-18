  • Visitors stand in front of a giant screen displaying a map of locations around Taiwan where the Chinese People's Liberation Army conducted military exercises in August, at an exhibition titled 'Forging Ahead in the New Era' during a media tour on Oct. 12, ahead of a Communist Party congress in Beijing this week. | REUTERS
    Visitors stand in front of a giant screen displaying a map of locations around Taiwan where the Chinese People's Liberation Army conducted military exercises in August, at an exhibition titled "Forging Ahead in the New Era" during a media tour on Oct. 12, ahead of a Communist Party congress in Beijing this week. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

With cross-strait tensions running high, China’s People’s Liberation Army conducting unprecedented drills around Taiwan and leader Xi Jinping using a rare Communist Party congress this week to reiterate Beijing’s commitment to “reunification” with the self-ruled island, you may think China is getting ready to invade Taiwan soon.

Xi has reportedly ordered the PLA to be capable of taking the island by force by 2027 and warned in a speech at Sunday’s congress that China will never renounce the use of force in resolving “the Taiwan question” — a pledge that was met with thunderous applause.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED