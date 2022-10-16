  • International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks in Washington on Friday. | REUTERS
After a week hosting the International Monetary Fund’s annual gathering of economic leaders, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva summed it up for the 190 member countries: "Buckle up, and keep going.”

As the talks ended in Washington on Saturday, finance ministers and central bankers seeking to sustain the world economy’s shaky recovery from the pandemic worried Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to destabilize Europe and stymies efforts to boost growth.

