  • Ise Jingu in Mie Prefecture on Saturday | KYODO
    Ise Jingu in Mie Prefecture on Saturday | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Numerous tourist hot spots in Japan saw an influx of visitors Saturday, the first weekend after the government scrapped coronavirus border controls and launched a domestic travel subsidy program in a bid to spur the tourism industry.

The changes implemented Tuesday are part of government efforts to “live with the coronavirus” by reviving the economy while curbing the spread of COVID-19.

