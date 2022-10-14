  • The pandemic might make you think that a runny nose and a sense of fatigue mean you have COVID-19. Instead, you might have fall allergies. | GETTY IMAGES
Have a stuffy nose, need to sneeze and feel feverish? The pandemic might make you think that you’ve got COVID-19. Instead, there’s a chance you have succumbed to a growing seasonal health problem in Japan and elsewhere: fall allergies.

Unlike allergies from cedar and cypress pollen, which hit in the spring, fall allergies — caused by several grasses and weeds — are less recognized in Japan, though they seem to be afflicting a growing number of people and could be worsening due to climate change.

