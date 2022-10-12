  • Protesters rally against the technical intern program in Tokyo in June. | KYODO
Kumamoto – A Filipino technical intern in southwestern Japan will sue her employer and an intermediary body for around ¥5.7 million ($39,000) in damages after she allegedly suffered harassment in the workplace, including being forced to sign a form agreeing to return to her country after becoming pregnant, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The law on equal opportunity employment for men and women, which also applies to foreign technical trainees, prohibits unfair treatment on the basis of an individual giving birth or becoming pregnant.

