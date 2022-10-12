  • Japan's core machinery orders, regarded as barometer of capital expenditure in the coming six to nine months, fell 5.8% in August from the previous month, the sharpest month-on-month decline since a 9.8% drop in February. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s machinery orders posted their biggest single-month fall in six months in August as pressure from a global economic slowdown and a weaker yen that pushes up import costs darken the outlook for corporate spending.

The Reuters Tankan survey separately showed that business confidence at big manufacturers fell to a five-month low, as a double whammy of inflation and slowing global growth hurt the trade-reliant economy.

