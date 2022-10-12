The International Monetary Fund has warned of a worsening outlook for the global economy, highlighting that efforts to manage the hottest inflation in decades may add to the damage from the war in Ukraine and China’s slowdown.
The IMF cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, from the 2.9% seen in July and 3.8% in January, adding that it sees a 25% probability that growth will slow to less than 2%.
