Toshiba has granted a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners preferred bidder status for a buyout of the iconic firm, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
Private equity firm JIP was looking to acquire Toshiba in partnership with multiple domestic companies including Orix and Chubu Electric Power, they said. The Nikkei newspaper reported on the deal earlier. Toshiba considered that a sale to JIP would keep the company as one entity, according to the people.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.