Toshiba has granted a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners preferred bidder status for a buyout of the iconic firm, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Private equity firm JIP was looking to acquire Toshiba in partnership with multiple domestic companies including Orix and Chubu Electric Power, they said. The Nikkei newspaper reported on the deal earlier. Toshiba considered that a sale to JIP would keep the company as one entity, according to the people.

