  • KYODO

Toshiba Corp. has received bids for rebuilding the conglomerate from two groups of companies, one led by state-backed fund Japan Investment Corp. and another by Tokyo-based fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc., sources familiar with the matter have said.

With Friday being the deadline for the second round of bidding following the first in July, potential buyers of the troubled conglomerate have been narrowed down to the two groups.

