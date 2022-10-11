  • China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the third plenary session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 12, 2017. | REUTERS
At the once-every-five-year Communist Party congress this month, where President Xi Jinping is set to secure rule until at least 2027, policies on the table will help determine how quickly China surpasses the U.S. economy, or whether it ever will.

Bloomberg Economics has sketched out four scenarios for China’s economy over the decades ahead, with a base case of 4.6% growth on average over the next decade. Their model suggests a growth rate above 5% over that time period — as predicted pre-pandemic — is now out of reach, due to the lasting impact of “COVID zero” policies, a faster decline in fertility than previously expected and lower investment due to a gradually shrinking real estate sector.

