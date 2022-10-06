For many in China, years of grueling lockdowns and privacy invasions aimed at extinguishing COVID-19 have caused misery.
For President Xi Jinping, the virus curbs are a triumph.
For many in China, years of grueling lockdowns and privacy invasions aimed at extinguishing COVID-19 have caused misery.
For President Xi Jinping, the virus curbs are a triumph.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.