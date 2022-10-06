  • A COVID-19 testing site in Tianjin, China, in August. For many in China, years of lockdowns and privacy invasions aimed at extinguishing the pandemic have caused misery, but for leader Xi Jinping, the virus curbs have marked a triumph. | AFP-JIJI
For many in China, years of grueling lockdowns and privacy invasions aimed at extinguishing COVID-19 have caused misery.

For President Xi Jinping, the virus curbs are a triumph.

