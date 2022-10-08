  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a question and answer session in parliament on Thursday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a question and answer session in parliament on Thursday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is facing yet another setback after handing a key government post to his oldest son, with the opposition bloc lambasting the appointment as nepotism.

The Kishida administration has already been shaken by several controversies, such as his Liberal Democratic Party’s suspicious ties with the dubious Unification Church and a contentious state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot in July.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW