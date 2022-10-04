  • Children play on top of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons outside St Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv on Saturday. Japan is planning to reopen its embassy in Kyiv possibly this month. | REUTERS
    Children play on top of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons outside St Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv on Saturday. Japan is planning to reopen its embassy in Kyiv possibly this month. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan is planning to reopen its embassy in Kyiv as early as by the end of October, more than seven months after a temporary closure following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, diplomatic sources said Monday.

As other Group of Seven industrialized countries have already resumed diplomatic operations in Ukraine, Japan is set to finalize the decision in light of the improved security situation in the Ukrainian capital, according to the sources.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW