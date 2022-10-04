Japan is planning to reopen its embassy in Kyiv as early as by the end of October, more than seven months after a temporary closure following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, diplomatic sources said Monday.
As other Group of Seven industrialized countries have already resumed diplomatic operations in Ukraine, Japan is set to finalize the decision in light of the improved security situation in the Ukrainian capital, according to the sources.
