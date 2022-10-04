The chairman of major publisher Kadokawa was indicted by prosecutors on Tuesday for allegedly bribing a then-Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive in a move that will further deepen the scandal surrounding the Summer Games last year.
Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, 79, is suspected of giving ¥69 million in bribes to the former executive, Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, in return for the company being selected as a sponsor of the games. Kadokawa has consistently denied the allegation since his arrest on Sept. 14, according to the prosecutors.
