The chairman of major publisher Kadokawa was indicted by prosecutors on Tuesday for allegedly bribing a then-Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive in a move that will further deepen the scandal surrounding the Summer Games last year.

Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, 79, is suspected of giving ¥69 million in bribes to the former executive, Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, in return for the company being selected as a sponsor of the games. Kadokawa has consistently denied the allegation since his arrest on Sept. 14, according to the prosecutors.

