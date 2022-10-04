  • The Tokyo Stock Exchange launched a trial carbon trading program on Sept. 22. | KYODO
    The Tokyo Stock Exchange launched a trial carbon trading program on Sept. 22. | KYODO
  • SHARE

In a move that could shake up emissions trading in Japan, the Tokyo Stock Exchange launched a carbon credit demonstration project last month — the first of its kind in the nation.

It allows companies to trade carbon dioxide emission reductions as a commodity, and is one method of contributing to greater reductions in such emissions overall.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED