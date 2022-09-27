  • Police officers search the banks of the Edo River in connection with the disappearance of an elementary school girl on Monday. | KYODO
Chiba – Police are continuing to search for a 7-year-old girl who went missing after she left her home in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, to go to a nearby park on Friday.

The family of Saya Minami, a first-grader, on Monday released a message pleading for the girl to come home.

