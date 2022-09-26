  • A former top currency official has said any further yen-buying intervention by Japan will likely be limited in scale. | REUTERS
    A former top currency official has said any further yen-buying intervention by Japan will likely be limited in scale. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki issued a fresh warning Monday about the weakening yen, saying that authorities stood ready to respond to speculative moves behind the currency’s falls.

The remark came after the government’s decision Thursday to intervene in the currency market to stem yen weakness, by selling dollars and buying yen for the first time since 1998.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,