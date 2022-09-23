  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at the New York Stock Exchange on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

New York – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke about a plan Thursday to make NISA — Japan’s tax-free savings account program — permanent to draw more individual assets into markets.

It is “essential” to establish a permanent tax exemption system for proceeds from investment, Kishida said in a speech delivered at the New York Stock Exchange to encourage more foreign investment in Japan.

