  • Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday, after Japan intervened in the currency market for the first time since 1998 to shore up the battered yen. | REUTERS
Japan’s currency intervention is likely to prove ineffective in overturning the underlying weakness of the yen against the dollar, even as its first attempt in 24 years in the foreign exchange market to strengthen its currency took immediate effect.

The dollar briefly plummeted below ¥141 from a 24-year high near ¥146 Thursday after the government stepped into the market to stem the yen’s slide. The action took the market somewhat by surprise, even though repeated warnings by Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki against the yen’s recent rapid decline to 24-year lows against the U.S. currency had left the market nervous, said Masahiro Yamaguchi, head of investment research at SMBC Trust Bank.

