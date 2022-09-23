All Nippon Airways will increase international flights and cabin staff numbers to meet an anticipated jump in demand when Japan eliminates COVID-19 border controls next month.
“We’ve long been waiting for the easing of restrictions,” Chief Executive Officer Shinichi Inoue told reporters at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Friday. “We want to welcome visitors from overseas with increased flights.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.