  • ANA’s position has improved as virus curbs gradually eased globally, helping narrow its fiscal first-quarter operating loss to ¥1.32 billion ($9.3 million) from ¥64.6 billion a year earlier. | REUTERS
All Nippon Airways will increase international flights and cabin staff numbers to meet an anticipated jump in demand when Japan eliminates COVID-19 border controls next month.

“We’ve long been waiting for the easing of restrictions,” Chief Executive Officer Shinichi Inoue told reporters at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Friday. “We want to welcome visitors from overseas with increased flights.”

