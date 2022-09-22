  • Demonstrators gather in Tehran on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Iranian authorities and a Kurdish rights group reported rising death tolls on Wednesday as anger at the death of a woman detained by the morality police fueled protests for a fifth day and fresh restrictions were placed on social media.

Iranian media and a local prosecutor said four people were killed in the last two days, bringing the total death toll according to official sources to eight, including a member of the police and a pro-government militia member.

