New York – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol agreed Wednesday to restore sound bilateral relations, with ties having deteriorated in recent years to the worst level in decades over wartime labor and territorial issues.
Still, the talks between Kishida and Yoon on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York were described by Tokyo and Seoul as “informal,” signaling that bilateral ties remain delicate and will not drastically improve soon.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.