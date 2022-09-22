  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol meet in New York on Wednesday. | CABINET SECRETARIAT / VIA KYODO　
New York – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol agreed Wednesday to restore sound bilateral relations, with ties having deteriorated in recent years to the worst level in decades over wartime labor and territorial issues.

Still, the talks between Kishida and Yoon on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York were described by Tokyo and Seoul as “informal,” signaling that bilateral ties remain delicate and will not drastically improve soon.

