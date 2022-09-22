New York – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s call for reforming the United Nations during a brief conversation on Wednesday on the sidelines of a U.N. gathering of world leaders, according to the government.
During a speech before the U.N. General Assembly the same day, Biden expressed his support for expanding the membership of the U.N. Security Council, which Japan has long been hoping to become a part of.
