  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden applaud at the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
New York – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s call for reforming the United Nations during a brief conversation on Wednesday on the sidelines of a U.N. gathering of world leaders, according to the government.

During a speech before the U.N. General Assembly the same day, Biden expressed his support for expanding the membership of the U.N. Security Council, which Japan has long been hoping to become a part of.

