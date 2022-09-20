  • For many Americans who are still experiencing the fallout from the pandemic, U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks — and the suggestion that the nation is moving on — were painful. | REUTERS
WASHINGTON – With 400 to 500 Americans still dying every day of COVID-19, U.S. President Joe Biden has declared that “the pandemic is over.”

But don’t tell that to people like Debra McCoskey-Reisert, whose mother died in early August. Or Ben HsuBorger, who has chronic fatigue syndrome, a condition often brought on by viruses, including the coronavirus. Or Peter W. Goodman, whose wife died on Aug. 17.

