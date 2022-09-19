In battlefields in the rolling hills of the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, and near the Black Sea in the south, Ukrainian troops have stubbornly tried to inch forward without losing control of territory, facing an opponent whose forces have been bolstered by inmates-turned-fighters and by Iranian drones.

“Perhaps it seems to someone now that after a series of victories we have a certain lull,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Sunday. “But this is not a lull. This is preparation for the next sequence.”