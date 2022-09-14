The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday arrested Kadokawa Chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, 79, on suspicion of offering bribes totaling around ¥69 million to a former executive of the Tokyo Games organizing committee.
Prosecutors suspect Kadokawa made the bribes to Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, a former Dentsu executive and a prominent figure in the sports business world. Takahashi is at the center of a growing bribery scandal engulfing the Tokyo Games, which were held last summer after a one-year postponement. Takahashi as well as the founder of retailer Aoki Holdings have already been arrested over suspected bribery.
