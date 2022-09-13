  • Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada will hold talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon near Washington on Wednesday. | KYODO
Japan’s defense minister said Tuesday he will visit the United States this week and hold talks with his U.S. counterpart to reaffirm the bilateral alliance amid the mounting threat from China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Yasukazu Hamada is scheduled to travel to the United States to meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday. It will be the first time they have met in person since Hamada replaced Nobuo Kishi as defense minister in early August.

