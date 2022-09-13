  • The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Izumo helicopter carrier refuels an Indian Navy frigate in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday. | JAPANESE MARITIME SELF-DEFENSE FORCE / VIA KYODO
    The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Izumo helicopter carrier refuels an Indian Navy frigate in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday. | JAPANESE MARITIME SELF-DEFENSE FORCE / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force said Tuesday it has been conducting exercises with the Indian Navy in waters off the South Asian nation’s east coast amid China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

The MSDF helicopter carrier Izumo and destroyer Takanami have joined the weeklong drills that began on Sunday in the area stretching from the Andaman Sea to the strategically important Bay of Bengal in the Indian Ocean, with India’s destroyer Ranvijay and frigate Sahyadri also participating.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,