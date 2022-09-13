  • Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin toast during a visit to the Far East Street exhibition on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, in September 2018. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
LONDON/BEIJING – Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia, where he will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin, just a month before he is set to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.

The trip, Xi’s first abroad since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, shows he is confident about both his grip on power as he heads for a third term in office and about his role as a world leader at a time of renewed great power friction.

