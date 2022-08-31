  • Chinese President Xi Jinping at the closing of the 19th Communist Party Congress in Beijing in October 2017. | AFP-JIJI
    Chinese President Xi Jinping at the closing of the 19th Communist Party Congress in Beijing in October 2017. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Beijing – The Chinese Communist Party’s twice-a-decade leadership congress will begin on Oct. 16, state media said, bringing Chinese leader Xi Jinping a step closer to a precedent-defying third term in power.

The proposed 20th Party Congress’s start date was announced Tuesday after a meeting of the top-decision making Politburo, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The seventh plenum will be held from Oct. 9 to prepare for the congress, the statement added.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,