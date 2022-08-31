Beijing – The Chinese Communist Party’s twice-a-decade leadership congress will begin on Oct. 16, state media said, bringing Chinese leader Xi Jinping a step closer to a precedent-defying third term in power.
The proposed 20th Party Congress’s start date was announced Tuesday after a meeting of the top-decision making Politburo, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The seventh plenum will be held from Oct. 9 to prepare for the congress, the statement added.
