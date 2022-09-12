The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter have said.
The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies — KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp. and Applied Materials Inc — the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The planned new rules have not previously been reported.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.