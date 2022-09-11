  • Ukrainian war evacuees arrive at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on April 5 after flying from Poland by way of a Japanese government plane. | KYODO
    Ukrainian war evacuees arrive at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on April 5 after flying from Poland by way of a Japanese government plane. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Japan has welcomed more than 1,800 evacuees since Russia’s war against Ukraine began over six months ago, in an uncharacteristic move for a country with a typically poor record accepting people seeking asylum.

On March 1, just five days after the launch of the invasion, Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa told senior immigration officials and others in his office that Japan “has a responsibility to act in this historic moment.”

