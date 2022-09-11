  • A Chinese coast guard ship (left) and a Japanese coast guard patrol vessel sail near Uotsuri, one of the five main islands in the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Island group, in the East China Sea in September 2013. | KYODO
    A Chinese coast guard ship (left) and a Japanese coast guard patrol vessel sail near Uotsuri, one of the five main islands in the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Island group, in the East China Sea in September 2013. | KYODO
  • SHARE

The Japanese government’s nationalization of the Senkakus in the East China Sea has resulted in increased security tensions in the region for the past 10 years, especially with a belligerent China sending its ships into waters near the disputed islets.

Japan administers the Senkakus. But China has claimed the uninhabited islets since the early 1970s, calling them Diaoyu, after studies by the United Nations indicated there may be potentially lucrative gas reserves in the area.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,