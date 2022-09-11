The Japanese government’s nationalization of the Senkakus in the East China Sea has resulted in increased security tensions in the region for the past 10 years, especially with a belligerent China sending its ships into waters near the disputed islets.
Japan administers the Senkakus. But China has claimed the uninhabited islets since the early 1970s, calling them Diaoyu, after studies by the United Nations indicated there may be potentially lucrative gas reserves in the area.
