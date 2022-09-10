GENEVA – A U.N. panel dealing with the rights of people with disabilities urged Japan on Friday to end special education that segregates children with disabilities from those without, as part of its recommendations for the country over its policies for disabled people.
The U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities expressed concerns over how an increasing number of children with disabilities cannot attend regular schools and called on the central government to adopt a national action plan on quality inclusive education.
