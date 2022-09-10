  • Coast guard personnel in Otaru, Hokkaido, transport one of the three bodies returned by Russia following a deadly April tour boat sinking. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

SAPPORO – Three bodies recovered by Russia that are believed to be those of people missing from a tourist boat that sank off Hokkaido in April arrived in Japan on a coast guard vessel Saturday.

The bodies, discovered between May and June, were handed over to the Japan Coast Guard by Russian authorities the previous day following DNA tests conducted in Russia. The tests based on data sent from Japan showed the bodies were those of two of the passengers and a crew member of the sightseeing boat Kazu I, which sank in bad weather on April 23 leaving 15 dead and 11 missing.

