    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks next to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden during the first day of the Group of Seven leaders' summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on June 26. | REUTERS

  • KYODO

Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are planning to hold a summit around Sept. 20 on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, diplomatic sources said Saturday.

The meeting could, however, be reduced to short talks as Biden has already indicated that he will travel to London to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, which might clash with the first day of high-level debate at the assembly on Sept. 20.

