Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are planning to hold a summit around Sept. 20 on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, diplomatic sources said Saturday.
The meeting could, however, be reduced to short talks as Biden has already indicated that he will travel to London to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, which might clash with the first day of high-level debate at the assembly on Sept. 20.
